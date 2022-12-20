Obituary: Ursula D. Tonge, 66, Bardstown

Ursula D. Tonge, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro in Louisville. She was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Bardstown. She was a former bus monitor for the Indianapolis School District and a member of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Tonge; her father, Robert C. Downs; and two sisters, Donna Smith and Nancy Downs.

She is survived by her mother, Bertie Paige Mattingly Downs; one sister, Monica Downs of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

