Mary Theresa Luckett Wheatley, 92, formerly of Fredericktown

Mary Theresa Luckett Wheatley, 92, a resident of Cooper Trail Senior Living in Bardstown, formerly of Fredericktown, died at 2:39 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

She is survived by five daughters, Pam (Steve) Hill, Mary Jo (Gene) Nalley and Fran (Scott) Thompson all of Bardstown, Angela (Ricky) Elder of Mooresville, Ind., and Marsha (Wayne) Mattingly of Celina, Texas; two sons, Kevin Wheatley of Lawrenceburg and Mark Wheatley of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, and 7-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 5 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Tje Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

