Obituary: Fred Roman, 71, Shepherdsville

Fred Roman, 71, of Shepherdsville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Colonial House Nursing Home in Shepherdsville. He was born Jan. 8, 1951, to the late, Manuel and Maria Camacho Roman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elisa Surita; and seven brothers, Robert, Elvira, Gilbert, and David Roman, Luis and Wilson Surita, and Ramon Zapata.

He is survived by three sisters, Lillian Roman, Nancy Morales, and Yvette Pina;

two brothers, SidFredo Surita and Gerard Roman; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2022, and 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

