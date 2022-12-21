Legislative update: Higdon details ways to track 2023 General Assembly activity

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 — As we usher in the New Year and the regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, I’m honored to represent the 14th Senate district. 2023 begins my 21st year in the state legislature. It is my hope you and your family enjoy a blessed 2023.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

The short 30-day Session will begin at high noon on Jan. 3, 2023, and will run through March 30. We will be in Session for about a week in January and will then adjourn until February 7.

I always encourage constituents to participate in the process. My goal is to do my very best to represent residents of the 14th Senate District. It’s a goal best achieved when residents across the state are active and involved. Your input is not only valued and appreciated; it’s genuinely needed. I encourage you to follow the issues and welcome your comments and questions. There are many ways you can stay in touch with the General Assembly, including witnessing legislative action in person. The galleries to the Senate and House chambers and committee meeting rooms are open to the public.

For those who can’t make the trip to Frankfort, legislative committee meetings and House and Senate Chamber activity can be watched live on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) and online at KET.org/legislature.

The Legislative Research Commission also live streams committee meetings on its YouTube Channel. The proceedings are archived on the websites. Archived KET footage is available at KET.org/legislature/archives.

More detailed information on the legislative process is posted at legislature.ky.gov. Web surfers can view the issues before lawmakers by browsing through bill summaries, amendments and resolutions. The website is regularly updated to indicate each bill’s status in the legislative process and the next day’s committee meeting schedule and agendas.

The Senate Majority Caucus tries hard to keep the public informed, so consider following the KY Senate Republican Facebook Page, @KYSenateGOP on Twitter and @KYSenate.GOP on Instagram.

Additional contact information and resources you may find helpful are:

LEAVE A MESSAGE. To leave a message for your legislator or state your opinion on a bill, call the Legislative Message ​​​Line: 1-800-372-7181. Depending on call volume, there may be a wait.

Bill Status Line: 1-866-840-2835

Legislative Calendar Line: 1-800-633-9650.

Keep in mind that the Legislative Research Commission cannot forward messages to other government areas, including but not limited to the Governor’s Office, U.S. Representatives, U.S. Senators, and/or the President. Please get in touch with those respective offices if you need assistance with a matter in those offices’ jurisdiction. Here are some helpful phone numbers:

Governor’s Office of Constituent Services: 502-564-2611

Senator Mitch McConnell: 502-582-6304 (Louisville Office)

Senator Rand Paul: 270-782-8303 (Bowling Green Main Office)

Congressman Brett Guthrie (Residents of LaRue County, the southern half of Nelson County and most of Spencer and Washington Counties): 270-842-9896 (Bowling Green Office)

Congressman James Comer (Residents of Marion County and a southwestern portion of Washington County): 270-487-9509 (Tompkinsville Office)

Congressman Thomas Massie (Residents of northern Nelson County and norther and central Spencer County): 502-265-9119 (LaGrange Office)

The senate offers page opportunities for ambitious students who want to be a part of this year’s legislative process. To become a daily page, interested students must contact my office to make a formal request at 502-564-8100. Full-time page opportunities are also available. More information about both page programs is also posted at Legislature.ky.gov.

I am excited to continue legislative coffee events in our district and attend the annual Prayer Breakfast.

The legislative events include:

Taylorsville-Spencer County Legislative Coffee

Featuring Rep. James Allan Tipton

8 a.m., Tuesday, January 3

Taylorsville-Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Building

Sponsored by: Taylorsville/ Spencer County Chamber

Bardstown / Nelson Legislative Coffee

Featuring Rep. Candy Massaroni

8 a.m., Monday, January 9

Holiday Inn Express

Sponsored by: Nelson County Economic Development Agency

Lebanon-Marion County Legislative Coffee

Featuring Rep. Sarge Pollock

8 a.m., Tuesday, January 10

Centre Square

Sponsored by: Lebanon-Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Springfield-Washington County Legislative Coffee.

Featuring Rep. Kim King

8 a.m., Thursday, January 12

Springfield Opera House

124 W. Main St., Springfield, KY 40069

Sponsored by: Springfield-Washington County Chamber of Commerce

Hodgenville-Larue County Legislative Coffee

Featuring Rep. Brandon Reed

8 a.m., Friday, January 13

Fresh Start Farms

4109 Sonora Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748

Sponsored by: Ryan and Misty Bivens

Additionally, the 22nd Annual Josephine “Mama Jo” Nuckols’ Prayer Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. January 21, 2023, followed by a prayer service at 9 a.m. at the Lebanon United Methodist Church at 235 North Spalding Avenue. This event is a great way to pray for the New Year with community members. I hope to see you all there.

I look forward to Representative-elect Candy Massaroni joining me in the Kentucky General Assembly, representing Nelson County. I am proud to serve alongside my house colleagues Michael Sarge Pollack (Marion County), Kim King (Washington County), James Allen Tipton (Spencer County) and Brandon Reed (LaRue County).

Happy New Year from my family to yours!

-30-