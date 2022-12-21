Water line break forces Bardstown Walmart store to temporarily close

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 — The Bardstown Walmart store is currently closed due to a water main break.

Customers have reported the closure on social media, and the store posted a message at about 9 a.m. Wednesday monring.

Attention Customers:

Our store is currently closed due to a water issue. We are working hard to resolve and reopen as soon as possible. Watch our page for latest updates as they are available.

There have no estimates when the store will be able to reopen.

-30-