Obituary: Eula Mae Hornback Rigdon, 81, Sonora

Eula Mae Hornback Rigdon, 81, of Sonora, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Elizabethtown Nursing Rehab Elizabethtown with her family by her side. She was born May 21, 1941, to the late Sam Henry and Ruby Florence Hornback. She was a loving mother and mamaw, she was an avid farmer, she had a love for nature and animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Russell Rigdon; two sons, Gary Wayne and Ronnie Gene Rigdon; one daughter, Amy Sue Rigdon; one brother, Leon Hornback; and two sisters, Jean Ammons and Mary Fields.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie Diana (Kenny) Riggs and Kimberly Joann (William) Goodman; two sons, Michael Wendell (Ashley) Rigdon and Russell Wayne ‘Baby Doll” (April) Rigdon; one sister, Ramona Faye Riggs; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Chris, Kayla, Heavin, Callie, Ashton, and Kaden; one granddaughter, Megan Lindsay Riggs who was the apple of her eye; seven stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Kenny Merritt officiating. Burial is in the Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

