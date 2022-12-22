Obituary: Katherine ‘Kathy’ Rene Plouvier Scamahorn, 70, Bardstown

Katherine “Kathy” Rene Plouvier Scamahorn, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 6, 1952, to the late Hubert and Mary Hattie Merrifield Plouvier. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Gary” Scamahorn; four sisters, Joyce Mattingly, Minnie McFelia, Doty Hornback, and Myrtle Plouvier; andone brother, Charles Plouvier.

She is survived by two daughters, Leanne (Brett) Russell of Virginia and Stephanie (Charles) Hagan of Bloomfield; one son; Chris (Ashley) Scamahorn of Shepherdsville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

