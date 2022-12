NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 — The final meeting of 2022 for Nelson Fiscal Court was Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. It was the last meeting for Judge-Executive Nicky Rapier and for Magistrates Eric Shelburne, Gary Coulter and Bernard Ice. Running time: About 28 minutes 58 seconds.

-30-