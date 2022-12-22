Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

Gary Lee Alverson, 39, Somerset, fugitive from another state. No bond listed. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 30, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed.

Booked at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lynn Ritchie, 22, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Joseph Dewater, 25, Lexington, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-