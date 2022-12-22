School board, Thrasher reach agreed order regarding construction contract votes

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 — Don Thrasher had his day in Nelson Circuit Court Wednesday in his action seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Nelson County Board of Education from voting on construction contracts relating to the district facilities plan (DFP) before the two newly elected board members can join the board in January.

Nelson Circuit Judge Charles “Chuck” Simms’ order noted that the two sides — Thrasher and the board of education — had reached an agreement.

Thrasher agreed to withdraw his motion for a temporary injunction. The court order noted that there was no evidence submitted to show the board of education had violated Kentucky Administrative Regulations as claimed by Thrasher in his initial request for an injunction.

On social media after the court’s decision, Thrasher said that the evidence would have been presented had the case gone to trial.

During the hearing, it was noted by the board’s attorneys that the district had no plans to consider matters related to the District Facilities Plan — including the related construction contracts — until the new board members are sworn-in in January 2023 — a fact which became a part of the agreed order.

In a communication sent to parents by the school district Wednesday afternoon, the school district noted that the district’s processes moving forward continue to focus on improving academic and extracurricular opportunities for students regardless of where they live in the county.

-30-