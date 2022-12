NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 — With bitter cold wind chill temperatures in the forecast, Nelson County residents who may find themselves without heat or electric for their heat can go to the Nelson County Civic Center, 310 S. Third St. in Bardstown.

The civic center will be open through the weekend as a temporary warming shelter for residents who need shelter from the cold.

-30-