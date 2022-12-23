Road condition updates available on local police, sheriff’s office Facebook pages

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 — Before you decide to leave home in your vehicle, you may want to check out the Bardstown Police Department or Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.

This evening, BPD officers are posting periodic Facebook Live videos showing and discussing the deteriorating road conditions.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page is also a source for road condition information.

FORECAST. The Bardstown area had already received 2 inches of snow by 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional snow — up to 3 inches or more — can be expected overnight.

The biggest weather threat will be the extreme wind chill, with wind chills as low as -25 overnight and into Friday morning.

Expect very cold temperatures through the weekend, with wind chills at or below zero on Christmas morning.

-30-