Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Zemond Devon Turley, 22, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $50 cash. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyrie Joe Canales, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court (3 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $10,949 cash. Booked at 12:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew David Douglas, 40, New Haven, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanya Nicole O’Bryan, 42, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Cameron Clark, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-