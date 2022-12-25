Obituary: John Dennis Wilson, 59, Bardstown

John Dennis Wilson, 59, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Hill Creek Nursing Home in Louisville. He was born in Detroit. He was an auto mechanic and truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Farris; his stepfather, Frank Wilson; and one sister, Darise.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Cundiff of Upton; one son, Jonathon Wilson of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, Robert Rosenfeld of Radcliff and Rocky Wilson of Hodgenville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. John Smith officiating. Burial is in the Upton Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Manake Funeral Home in Upton is in charge of arrangements.

-30-