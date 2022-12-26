Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

David Jerome Lydian, 42, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 4:23 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Sterling Skyles, 25, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

James William Brown Jr., 51, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-