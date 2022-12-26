Obituary: Miles Lee Cundiff Jr., 84, Bardstown

Miles Lee Cundiff Jr., 84, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Norton Hospital. He was born April 5, 1938, in Boston. He lived to truck drive. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and American Legion Post 121.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Serrano; one grandson, David N. Cundiff; one great-grandson, Keetyn Noah Cundiff; his parents, Miles Sr. and Stella Cundiff; and two brothers, Thomas Cundiff and Joseph Cundiff.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Nazario of Hodgenville and Stacey Cox of Bardstown; one son, Jeffrey Cundiff of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Catherine McCullum, Louise Simpson and Martha Mattingly, all of Bardstown, Elizabeth Ann Cundiff of St. Francis and Shirley Norris of Holy Cross; two brothers, Donnie Cundiff of Elizabethtown and Leo Cundiff of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro.. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-