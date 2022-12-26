Obituary: Ronald Earl Florence, 78, Bowling Green

Ronald Earl Florence, 78, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was born in Elizabethtown to the late Albert Lee and Hollie Mae Florence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Lee Florence.

He was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He served in the Army National Guard. His unit was activated, and he served during the Vietnam War. After his military service he worked as a tow motor driver for Sun Products. He was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lowe Florence; one daughter, Kamie Jourden (Alan); one son, Kevin Florence; two grandchildren, Maddie Jourden and Ty Jourden; five cousins, Larry Mattingly, Joe Mattingly, Judy Bowling, Jamie Mattingly and Bobby Gaslin; and one niece, Annette Smith.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green with burial in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the BGWC Humane Society and St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

The Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.

-30-