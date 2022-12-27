Obituary: Ann Frye, 85, Bardstown

Ann Frye, 85, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Samuel Chandler and Claudia Deesse Singletary. She was a former employee of Walmart and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended senior citizen activities and Bible study.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George “Pete” Frye; one daughter, Joyce Pentecost Freeman; and one son, John “Butch” Pentecost Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Amos of Bardstown and Judy Drury of Cox’s Creek; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchildren.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation.

Memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

