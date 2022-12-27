Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Christopher Michael Blanford, 49, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Nalley, 46, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

