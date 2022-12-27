Obituary: Helen Hagan Buckman Thomas, 96, Bardstown

Helen Hagan Buckman Thomas, 96, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Sept. 6, 1926, and raised in Bloomfield. She retired from Bardstown Sewing Factory. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

HELEN HAGAN BUCKMAN THOMAS

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James T. Buckman Sr.; her second husband, John Owen Thomas; two sons, James “Jimmy” Tobin Buckman Jr., and William Francis “Bill” Buckman; one grandson, Kevin Smith; her parents, Ernest and Nora Hagan; one sister, Elizabeth Hagan “Paw” Bishop; one brother, Joseph Carroll Hagan; one son-in-law, Glenn Gray; and one daughter-in-law, Shirley Buckman.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Ann Gray of Lebanon Junction, Beverly Louise (Mark) Tillery of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Nora Catherine (Jackie) Dones of Boston; six grandchildren, Jamie Gray, Chris Smith, Matt Smith, Ashley Buckman, Jason Buckman, and Tiffany Buckman; one daughter-in-law, Marilyn Buckman; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Bardstown with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiaitng.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-