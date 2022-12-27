Obituary: John ‘Allen’ Parker, 98, Bardstown

John “Allen” Parker, 98, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 14, 1924, in Magnolia. He was a World war II U.S. Navy veteran, serving 3 years in Naval Aviation and 26 years in the Naval Reserves.

JOHN “ALLEN” PARKER

He graduated from UK with a degree in Agriculture, and devoted 37 years of his life as the Soil Conservationist for Nelson County. He served 24 years on the Nelson County Board of Adjustment, 15 years as a director of the Nelson County Farm Bureau and was inducted into the Nelson County Farm Bureau’s Hall of Fame in 2005. He was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Gardens for their love and compassion shown to “Mr. Parker”.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Parker; one son, Jim Parker; one sister, Helen Richardson; and his parents, John and Lillie Parker.

He is survived by his daughter, Beckie (Kenny) Hatfield of Bardstown; one son, Mike Parker of Napa, Calif.; one granddaughter, Sarah (Hugh Schaeffer) Hatfield of Seattle, Wash.; three grandsons, Jeremy (Danielle) Parker of Humptulips, Wash., Noah Parker and Logan Parker, both of California; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Friday, Decc. 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church, 101 West Brashear Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

