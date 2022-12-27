Obituary: Carol Ann Springston Bloemer Jackson, 84, Louisville

Carol Ann Springston Bloemer Jackson, 84, of Louisville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Louisville to the late Robert Jackson and Dorothy Lillian Schmidt Springston. She was a retired sales representative for Humana. She was a former employee of Key Market and former owner of Settlers Trace Grocery and Bait House. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and Spencer County Homemakers Club.

CAROL ANN SPRINGSTON BLOEMER JACKSON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas G. Bloemer Sr.; her second husband, Thomas L. Jackson; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Springston.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Bland) Baird of Taylorsville and Patty (Tim) Gwin of Memphis; two sons, Thomas G. (Karen Gerteisen) Bloemer Jr. of Briar Ridge and Steve (Stephanie) Bloemer of Cincinnati; one sister, Mary Jo (Joe) Metrick of Louisville; three brothers, Richard (Eileen) Springston of Louisville, Bill (Kathy) Springston of New Albany and Pat (Phyllis) Springston of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Marty Springston of Cooksville, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Samuel, Rebecca, Jillian, Annie, Mitchell, Emily Bloemer, Andrew (Rachel) Baird, Kelly, Jack Baird, Nikki Gwin; and three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Vivian, and Walker Baird.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Church in Taylorsville with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Burial is in the Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with a Monday evening prayer service at 6 p.m..

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-