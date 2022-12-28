Obituary: Michael Allen Johnson, 72, Sanders

Michael Allen Johnson, 72, of Sanders, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 10, 1950, in Bardstown to the late Vivian Allan Johnson and Mary Catherine Diemer Johnson Janes.

MICHAEL ALLEN JOHNSON

He was a former Bardstown taxi driver and one of his scariest moments was when he dropped off a passenger at a bank, the passenger robbed the bank and jumped back into his taxi, unbeknownst to him. He loved country music and singing karaoke. He loved animals, having at one time he worked with racehorses. He was an avid UK fan and had a very charitable heart. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Catholic faith. He lived at Valley Haven for 15 years and considered everyone there his family.

He grew up with his brothers, James Timothy Janes, John Eddie Janes and one sister, Frances Jean Shepherd along with several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and 9-9:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

