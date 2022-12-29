Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 26-27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2022

Hunner Shane Lindsey, 25, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Orville Justin Case, 26, disregarding stop sign; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no insurance card; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Labree Tillett, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $11,500 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-