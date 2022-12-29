Obituary: John Hollan Filiatreau Sr., 83, Bardstown

John Hollan Filiatreau Sr., 83, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Nelson County. He was a farmer, a former U.S. Postal Carrier, a 1957 graduate of St. Joe Prep, a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves – Military Police, a member of U.S. Soil and Water Conservation Board, Nelson County Farm Bureau and elected into their Hall of Fame in 2005. He was treasurer of KY Pork Producers, past-president of KY Home Pork Producers, a member of Agriculture Development Board of Nelson County, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Anna Elizabeth Martin; his parents, Thomas and Theresa Filiatreau; two brothers, the Rev. Thomas “Tommie” Filiatreau and Joe Filiatreau; and two sisters, Marjorie Ann Filiatreau, and Janice Marie Filiatreau.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine Filiatreau; five children,

two daughters, Katherine “Katie” (Rob) Martin and Sara “Jan” (Marlin) Howard, both of Bardstown; three sons, John “Jay” (Becky) Filiatreau Jr., James “Kip” (Leticia) Filiatreau, and Jude (Erin) Filiatreau, all of Bardstown; five sisters, Theresa (Shirrell) Jones of Loretto, Edna Boone and Margaret (Phillip) Mattingly, both of Bardstown, Frankie (Rick) Robinson of West Virginia, and Ann (Scott) Hornblower of Fort Wright; three brothers, Pat (Vicki) Filiatreau and Paul (Vicky) Filiatreau, both of Bardstown, and Bill (Beth) Filiatreau of LaGrange; 14 grandchildren, Callie, Hannah, Hollan, John Robert, Ginny, Emily, Brent, Nicole, Emma, Sara Beth, Tommy, John Paul, Anna Brook, and Keith; one great-grandchild, Rhea; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Friday evenig prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph School or St. Gregory School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

