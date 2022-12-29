Obituary: Ronald John Troka, 72, Bloomfield

Ronald John Troka, 72, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 15, 1950 in Chicago. He was a retired service technician for Generator Sales and Service, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tiffany Troka; and one son, Brian Troka.

He is survived by one son, Michael (Ema) Troka of Racine, Wis.; one brother, Robert Troka of Melrose Park, Ill.; and two grandchildren.

His wishes for cremation were followed. There will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-