Obituary: Vicki Ayers Bunch, 61, Bloomfield

Vicki Ayers Bunch, 61, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born June 23, 1961, in Nelson County. She was an employee of T.B. She was an animal person and enjoyed having ducks, fainting goats, and swans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Joan Ayers; and her in-laws, Johnny and Mildred Bunch.

She is survived by her loving husband, John E. Bunch Jr. of Bloomfield; one daughter, Angie (Allen) Cooper of Bardstown; one son, Patrick (Jenny) O’Bryan of New Haven; three grandchildren, Kenzie Cooper, Kaden Cooper, and Ellie O’Bryan; and two dogs, Scratchy and Allie.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

