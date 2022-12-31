Obituary: Konnie Ann Lewis, 76, Bardstown

Konnie Ann Lewis, 76, of Bardstown, died at her home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1946, to the late David and Lois Tippett Snider, in Parsons, Kansas. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kenny Snider.

She is survived by one daughter, Lori (Michael) Rembold of Bardstown; one son, Michael (Sheila) Lewis of Gilbertsville; one sister, Doris Farran of Parsons, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In following her wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no public or private services. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

