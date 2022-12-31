Obituary: Harilyn Ann Gunther, 84, Bardstown

Harilyn Ann Gunther, 84, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Signature Health Care. She was born Nov. 16, 1938, in Bloomfield to the late Samuel and Beulah Mae Simpson Colvin. She was a retired teacher at Bardstown Board of Education and a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Gunther.

She is survived by the children of James Gunther; Judy Gunther Wells of Bardstown and Connie Stallard of Louisville; and several cousins.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

