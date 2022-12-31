Obituary: Susan Jeanette Hughes, 93, Bardstown

Susan Jeanette Hughes, 93, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington. She was born Dec. 30, 2022 in Loretto. She formerly worked as a bookkeeper at General Electric in Louisville. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Paul” Hughes; her parents, Charles Thomas Walker and Mary Sarah O’Daniel Walker; six sisters, Nell Hughes, Louise Ball, Dora Mae Farley, Lillian Murray, Marty Thompson and Sister Charles Maureen Walker SL; and two brothers, Raymond Walker and Buddy Walker.

Survivors include one son, George D. Hughes (Susie) of Taylorsville; one grandson, Christopher Hughes (Amy) of Louisville; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Hughes; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with her nephew, the Rev. Charles Walker and the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-