Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 29-30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Christopher Wayne Quarter, 42, Bardstown, menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Maupin, 29, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended operators license. Booked at 8:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Corey Wade Bogard, 25, fugitive warrant from another state. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cindy Marie Grumbley, 35, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); operating on a suspended license; speeding, 10 mph over limit. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 11:56 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Meredith, 42, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; burglary, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); failure to appear. Bond total is $6,049 cash. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

