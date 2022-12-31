Obituary: Mary Werner Blair, 95, Bardstown

Mary Werner Blair, 95, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 12, 1927, in New Haven. She was retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

MARY WERNER BLAIR

The family would like to thank Cooper Trail Senior Living and Flaget Memorial Hospital for their care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Blair; one daughter, Ginny Cecil; her parents, Robert and Berenice Werner; two sisters, Jean Bryan and Viola Baird; and four brothers, James Robert Werner, Pat Werner, Acy Werner, and Paul Werner.

She is survived by two daughters, Patty Ann (Kenny) Nevitt and Joan (Randy) Bramel, both of Bardstown; one son, Jim (Karel) Blair of Hopkinsville; one brother, Jerry Werner of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Jaime, Kyle, Lesley, Hope, and Kristen; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-