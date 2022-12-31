Obituary: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Brey, 76, Bullitt County

Kenneth “Kenny” Brey, 76, of Bullitt County, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Providence Richwood Nursing and Rehab. He was born May 3, 1946, in Howardstown and was a truck driver. He enjoyed music, song writing, traveling, and playing guitar. He played on TV with Evangel World Prayer Center. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. He fought a very courageous battle with Parkinson’s.

KENNETH “KENNY” BREY

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Crepps and Prudentia Josephine Brey; and seven siblings, Joseph Lewis Brey, John Edward Brey, Rita Gibson, Elizabeth Greenwell, Doris Clan, Beulah Devers, and Frances Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Tatum Brey; one sister, Nancy Jean Devers; and one brother, Joseph Raymond Brey.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor David Keeling officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-