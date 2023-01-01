Nelson County Jail Logs Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Sonya Lynn Postell, 36, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others. No bond listed. Booked at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Mitchell Curtsinger, 53, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 46, Bloomfield, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Juan Carlos, 31, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Wayne Tuttle, 49, Barbourville, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, second-degree. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 7:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-