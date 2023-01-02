Obituary: Patricia Ann Protsman Dennis. 66, Boston

Patricia Ann Protsman Dennis. 66, of Boston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1956. She loved her pets, playing bingo and photography.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Dennis; her father, Jake Protsman; her stepfather, Clifton Noe; one brother, Marion Protsman and one stepbrother, Roger Noe.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Noe; one stepbrother, Jerry Noe; two stepsisters, Diane Trowbridge and Connie Waters; five nieces, Cassandra Ramirez, Donna Kastelhun; Sharonda Protsman, Bobbi-Jo Grisham and Billi-Jo Hood; her partner, Bobby James; and many other extended family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

