Obituary: John George Henken, 79, Bardstown

John George Henken, 79, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Louisville. He was a retired crew manager for Ford Kentucky Truck Plant. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a member of the Disabled American Veterans, and Wickland Baptist Church. He was a wonderful human being, a loving husband, loved people, and loved life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Henken; two brothers, James Henken, and Joseph Henken; and two sisters, Elizabeth Jean Henken and Mary Lou Cundiff.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Henken of Bardstown; one daughter, Laura (Barry) Suggs of Louisville; one granddaughter, Rose Major; three grandsons, Tyler Reynolds, Zach Hamilton, and Brennan Hamilton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or Wickland Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

