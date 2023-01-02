Obituary: Nell Rice Wynn Sutherland, 101, Bardstown

Nell Rice Wynn Sutherland, 101, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Windsor Gardens Personal Care Home. She was born in Providence June 3, 1921, to Helen Brown Wynn and Harold Aubrey Wynn. She grew up in Providence, attended Providence High School, Stevens College, and the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she graduated in 1940 with a pre-med degree.

NELL RICE WYNN SUTHERLAND

In 1942, she married LT Charles Mills Wood Jr. She and LT Wood lived at a number of duty stations during the war. In March 1945, LCDR Wood was lost in action in the Philippines. She then returned to Kentucky and worked as a laboratory technician at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville when she met and married David Marshall Sutherland in February 1948. They lived in Bloomfield for 2 years before moving back to Providence.

In June 1992, they moved to Bardstown, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. David passed away in August 1998.

She taught Sunday School for more than 60 years. After moving to Bardstown, she co-founded Bardstown Community Bible Study (CBS). She and David also participated in Lay Witness programs, not only in Kentucky and surrounding states, but also in England, Ireland, and New Zealand. Through her teaching, mentoring, example and love, she positively influenced the lives of both family and friends too numerous to mention. She was loved by so many of diverse backgrounds and ages, and was God’s gift to them.

She also worked as a social worker for the state and enjoyed being a substitute teacher in the Providence School system.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR Chapter John Fitch), and the Providence Garden Club. She proudly served as a Midway College Board member for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Brown Wynn and Harold Aubrey Wynn; and her husband, David M. Sutherland.

She is survived by two sons, CDR Charles Mills “CM” (Barbara) Wood III, (retired) of Fraser, Colo., and David Wynn Sutherland (Bernadette) of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Sarah Wynn Sutherland Hershfelt (Adam) of Fraser, Colo., and Christine “Chrissie” Mayer Sutherland Adams (Lisle) of Lexington; and four great-grandchildren, Wilamina Nell Hershfelt, Coulter Wallace Hershfelt, Waller Wynn Adams, and Sonny Sutherland Adams.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Bardstown United Methodist Church, with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence with the Rev. Phil Bradley and Pastor Chris Godbey officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown United Methodist Church or Bardstown Community Bible Study (communitybiblestudy.org).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-