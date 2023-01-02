Obituary: Marvin Montgomery, 82, Bardstown

Marvin Montgomery, 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Spencer County to the late Gilbert “Dutch” and Edna Susan Sageser Montgomery. He loved to work and was a retired employee of Worthington Steel and Riggs Construction. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Treda Greer Montgomery; two daughters, Robin (Scott) Jones of Bloomfield and Sheila (Neil) Griffeth of Lexington; one son, Tim (Vicky) Montgomery of Bloomfield; one sister, Brenda Chesser of Taylorsville; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

