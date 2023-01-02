Obituary: Nancy Marilyn Pulliam, 86, Chaplin

Nancy Marilyn Pulliam, 86, of Chaplin, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born Oct. 14, 1936, to the late Lewis and Bertha Sparrow Pulliam. She was a retired secretary and attended the former Chaplin Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by her nieces, Beth Meador of Nashville and Jenny Pulliam of Virginia; and her caregiver, Harold Hawkins of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with retired U.S. Army Chaplain Tim Walls officiating. Burial is in t Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

