Obituary: Craig Alfred Putnam, 55, Bardstown

Craig Alfred Putnam, 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 11, 1967, in Rochester, NY, to the late Richard D. Putnam and Judith A. Corrice Putnam. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sheryl J. Putnam.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 22 years, Cindra E. Putnam; three daughters, Ashlee Putnam, Heather Norman (Matt) and Lisa Payne (Steve); two sons, Craig Putnam and David “DJ” Putnam; one brother, Richard W. Putnam; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Bailey (Tim) and Penny Swenson (Rick); nine grandchildren, Austin, Jeremiah, Megan, Joshua, Briana, Annabel, Lillian, Laura and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Olyver; and a host of other dear family and friends.

The funeral was noon Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.

The burial and military honors are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

