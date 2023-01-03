Obituary: Charles Robert ‘Bob’ Allison, 85, Cox’s Creek

Charles Robert “Bob” Allison, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was a 1955 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, a U. S. Navy veteran, and a member of the American Legion.

CHARLES ROBERT “BOB” ALLISON

He was the owner of several restaurants during his career, Burger Queen, Druthers, Dairy Queen, Down Home Cafe, Down Home BarBQ, and most recently, the Down Home BBQ Food Truck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beatrice Allison; and two sisters, Doris Allison and Patsy Cherry.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Allison; four children, Cindy Mason (John), Chuck Allison (Amanda), Amanda Hampton (Chris), and Randall Allison; one stepson, Gary Burgin (Renee); one sister, Judy Griess; one brother, Jerry Allison; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Cecil Mattingly and Roy Douglas for all they have done.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Robert Allison, please visit our floral store.

-30-