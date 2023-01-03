Obituary: Crystal Michelle Morrow, 35, formerly of Bloomfield

Crystal Michelle Morrow, 35, of London, a native of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at UK Hospital. She was born May 15, 1987, in Marion County, and worked for Best Buy Corporate. She was an awesome team leader and her team loved her. She was very adventurous, and enjoyed photography and hiking. She was a light in the darkness for everyone, and always wore a smile. She never had a bad day.

CRYSTAL MICHELLE MORROW

She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Deering; her maternal grandfather, Weldon C. “Jack” Morrow; her grandmother, Linda Carolyn Johnson; her paternal grandparents, Lucille Atwood Deering and Elijah G. Deering; one brother, Mark Daniel Deering; and one uncle, Harold C. Morrow.

She is survived by her parents, Lori and Lonnie Dones of Bloomfield; three sisters, Mary (Richard) Fernandes, Lee Ann (Gary) Roy, and Amy (Scott) Tarter; two brothers, Michael Dones and David (Patty) Deering; her maternal grandmother, Mary “Granny” Morrow; her boyfriend, Joe Szymanski; many nieces and nephews; and dog, Mr. B.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

