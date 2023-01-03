Obituary: Angela Clark Robinson, 61, Springfield

Angela Clark Robinson, 61, of Mackville Rd., Springfield, died at 10:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Norton Pavillion Hosparus Unit in Louisville.

ANGELA CLARK ROBINSON

She is survived by her husband, Bill Robinson; two sons, Seth Robinson of Louisville and Aaron Robinson of New York City; three sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Cochran, Marilyn (Mike) Epley and Jennie Clark, all of Louisville; and four brothers, Gary (Dottie) Clark of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Alan (Mona) Clark, Danny (Kim) Clark and David Clark, all of Louisville.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Contributions are suggested to Central KY Theatre in Springfield or The Lexington Theatre Company.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-