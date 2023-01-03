Obituary: James Harold Gootee, 67, Springfield

James Harold Gootee, 67, of Springfield, died at 10:57 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home after an illness. He was born in Lebanon Aug. 20, 1955, to the late Francis Harrison “Harry” and Mary Pauline Boone Gootee.

He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, a 1973 graduate of Washington County High School and a former employee of S.P.I.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Eileen Cambron Gootee; one daughter, Augusta Hahn (Justin) of Chaplin; two sisters, Shirley Roution (Donnie) and Mary Chesser (Dennis), both of Springfield; two brothers, Frankie Gootee (Joann) of Loretto and Tommy Gootee (Sandy) of St. Francis; and one grandson, Anthony Hahn.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with the Rev. David Ferrell officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joey Roution, Jamie Gootee, Brian Cambron, Michael Gootee, Brittany Cambron and Clayton Stauffer.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

