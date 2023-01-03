Obituary: Sheila Hardin Brown, 53, Loretto

Sheila Hardin Brown, 53, of Loretto died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 14, 1969, in Nelson County. She was a U.S. Postal Service carrier, a clerk at Something Different Consignment Shop, and former hairdresser. She was a graduate of Nelson County High School, was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, kayaking, and bingo. She loved traveling country roads, coffee shops, and time with family and friends. She also enjoyed being involved as an FFA Mom, while her son Ryan was a member.

SHEILA HARDIN BDROWN

She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Mae Hardin and Clyde Davis Hardin; her stepmom, Zelma Hardin; one brother, Gilbert Davis Hardin; and one nephew, Davis Scott Hardin.

She is survived by one son, Ryan Brown; one sister, Patricia (Pat) Downs; one grandson, Hayden James Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Adams officiating.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-