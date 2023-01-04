Parents welcome son Marcellus as first baby of 2023 born at Flaget Memorial

Liyah Lynn and Randall Newman and Liyah Lynn with Marcellus Lynn-Wesley, the first baby born for 2023. Marcellus weighed 5 lbs 5 oz, and was 18 inches long.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 — The first baby of 2023 was delivered at Flaget Memorial Hospital at 8:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Bardstown parents Liyah Lynn and Randall Newman welcomed Marcellus Lynn-Wesley into the world at the hospital’s birthing center. He weighed 5 lbs. and 5 oz. and was 18 inches long.

Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation provided a welcome basket for the first baby born in the new year. This year’s basket includes a Radio Flyer wagon, Koala with a blanket, diapers, Story Bible picture book, an animal blanket with matching sleeper and a 2023 footprint door sign.

“Our team gets so excited for this announcement each year as we celebrate the new year with the birth of a new baby,” said Sara Thompson, director of nursing, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “We are proud to play a part in this exciting time for so many expecting families and look forward to many more babies being born at Flaget Memorial Hospital this year.”

Flaget Memorial Hospital welcomed 273 babies in 2022.

For more information on maternity care services at Flaget Memorial Hospital, call 502.350.5800, or visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/flaget-womens-care-ob.

