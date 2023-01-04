Obituary: Donald Lee ‘Donnie’ Riley, 53, Cox’s Creek

Donald Lee “Donnie” Riley, 53, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital. He was born Aug. 12, 1969, in Bardstown. He worked for Riley Tractor Repair and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bobby” Riley; and one brother, Jacob Andrew “Andy” Riley.

He is survived by three children, Daniel Lee Riley and Amelia Leeann Riley, both of Bloomfield, and Donald Luke Riley of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Patricia “Patty” Riley of Cox’s Creek; four brothers, Bob Riley (Connie) and Mike Riley (Deborah), both of Cox’s Creek, Richie Riley (Kelly) of Bloomfield and Pat Riley (Amanda) of Pleasureville; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Michael Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

