Obituary: David Joseph Ball, 40, Bardstown

David Joseph Ball, 40, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 5, 1982, in South Williamson. He was a 2001 graduate of Nelson County High School. He was a huge Batman fan and an avid UK sports fan. His greatest joy was being a dad to his three children. He was a great musician and at one time he was the lead singer in two bands, Bad Stratus and Common Ground. In his life he was a great friend to so many people. He had a huge heart and so many people have said what a good guy he was and did so many things for them without hesitation. He was also known for his great sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ruth Nusser.

He is survived by three children, Dylan Ball, Melody Ball and Kaydence Ball, all of Louisville; his mother, Kimberly Francis Ray of Bardstown; his father, Derek (Anita) Ray of New Haven; and two siblings, Dara Ray and Devin Ray, both of Florida; one beloved aunt, Susan (Rick) Slone; two uncles, William Nusser and Michael Nusser; and three cousins, Zack Nusser, Ethan Nusser and Ricky Slone.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-