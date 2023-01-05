Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Charles Andrew Nation, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Marie Jackson, 38, Henryville, speeding, 18 mph over limit; careless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; license to be in possession. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Eli Wimsett, 28, Bardstown, speeding, 10 mph over limit; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 23, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Richard Webb, 45, Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Ray Pratorius, 32, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jyjuan Taylor, 31, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Morgan Whitis, 36, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaitlyn Marie Hicks, 28, Lancaster, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-