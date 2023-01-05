Rep. Massaroni gets key Kentucky General Assembly committee appointments

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 — Rep. Candy Massaroni of Bardstown will serve on the House Education, House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation, and House Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committees during the current session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

“As a member of these committees, I am committed to upholding conservative principles when serving my district,” Massaroni said. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and look forward to seeing the positive impacts that come from the work of these committees as we rebuild our commonwealth.”

HOUSE EDUCATION. As a member of the House Education Committee, Massaroni will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.

TOURISM AND OUTDOOR RECREATION. Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.

VETERANS, MILITARY AFFAIRS, PUBLIC PROTECTION. Committee members consider legislation that deals with the state’s active duty and retired military constituents, as well as fire prevention and protection; food, drugs, and poisons; and public safety. This committee is integral to the House’s commitment to making Kentucky the most military friendly state in the nation

Massaroni hit the ground running soon after the November election, participating in new member orientation and a meeting to help identify priorities for the 2023 Regular Session. With these appointments, Massaroni is in a position to positively impact not only 50th district, but also the entire commonwealth.

The 2023 Regular Session convened Tuesday, Jan. 3rd and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.

